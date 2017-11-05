Doctors and trainers that have reviewed the video of last Sunday's Texans-Seahawks game believe Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson initially injured his right knee in the fourth quarter and could have even torn his ACL in that game.

The Texans still think Watson suffered the torn ACL on Thursday, but are aware of and curious about the hit their quarterback absorbed Sunday, per team sources.

With the Seahawks leading Houston 27-24, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark jumped over Texans running back Lamar Miller and rolled up on Watson, who immediately grabbed his right knee on the play. Watson finished the game, didn't complain about the injury after it, and did not get treatment on it last week, per sources.

Watson then fell to the ground in practice on Thursday, when Texans trainers determined their quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Watson has not decided when to have surgery but it is considered an 8-9 month recovery, per a source, though Watson made it back from this injury in college in five months.

Doctors and physical trainers that reviewed a replay of Clark's hit on Watson said the quarterback planted and then went to an internal rotation of his femur with stress on his knee -- the mechanism of an ACL injury.

"I can't be 100 percent sure," one doctor said of the chances that Watson tore his ACL against Seattle, "but I wouldn't be surprised. Something happened as he grabbed his knee. And if you look at it in slow motion, one mechanism of injury is there."

Doctors and trainers said they have seen athletes play full games on torn ACL's only to complain about knee pain later. So while many believe Watson tore his ACL on a run-option play during Thursday's practice, it's possible he initially injured his ACL, and possibly even tore it, in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss against Seattle, in what turned out to be the final game of Watson's rookie season.

What makes it all the more impressive is that, if his ACL were injured or even torn on the play against Seattle, Watson thrived down the stretch playing hurt.

After hurting his knee, Watson completed 4-of-5 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball once for eight yards. And though no one can say for sure, Watson did it with an injured knee, one that could have even had an injury as significant as a torn ACL.

Doctors also said it's possible that the hit Watson took on Sunday affected the knee to the point that it made it ripe for the ACL to later be torn, though no one ever will be able to prove it. But one doctor pointed to the case of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill playing on a compromised knee before it gave out during a training camp practice last summer.

During his freshman season at Clemson in 2014, Watson played with a torn ACL in his left knee, coach Dabo Swinney said at the time.