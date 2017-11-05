Biggest NFL injuries of Week 9

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 9:

Pat Sims, DT, Cincinnati Bengals: Sims exited the game against the Jaguars during the first quarter, and the Bengals announced that he was questionable to return due to a right calf injury.

Derrick Morgan, LB, Tennessee Titans: Morgan was shaken up during the team's first defensive series of the game, and walked off the field slowly under his own power. He returned to the game later in the same series.

Thursday

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills: After an encouraging first half where he managed four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, Jones injured his leg after being tripped by cornerback Buster Skrine. Jones returned later in the game, but appeared to aggravate his leg again.

Jeremy Kerley, WR, New York Jets: Kerley was knocked out of the game against the Bills in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and did not return. He will require additional tests to determine the course of action.