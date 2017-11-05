Vin Scully, the Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster, said Saturday protests by NFL players during the national anthem will keep him from watching the games.

Scully made the remark during an appearance Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

During a question and answer session after his speech, he was asked about the players' protests.

Said Scully: "During the fall and winter, I watch the NFL on Sunday, and it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year, didn't go anywhere, didn't do anything, but I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing that I can do in my little way is to not to preach, I will never watch another NFL game."

His comment was greeted by lengthy applause and cheers.