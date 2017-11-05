In his first game as an Eagle, Jay Ajayi scores his first touchdown of the season by leaping into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown. (0:34)

PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to Philly, Jay Ajayi.

Acquired on Tuesday from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick, the new Philadelphia Eagles back made an instant impact in his debut, breaking off a 46-yard touchdown off the left side late in the first half to push the Eagles' lead over the Denver Broncos to 31-9.

Ajayi finished the first half with five carries for 69 yards and the score. He received a loud ovation from the home crowd when he took his first carry in an Eagles uniform 6 yards early in the second quarter.

That was nothing compared to the reaction his TD run received. With little time for Ajayi to get up to speed, coach Doug Pederson gave him about 10-15 plays to focus on during the week to ease the learning curve.

He shared snaps with LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner in the opening half, making the most of his opportunities.

"He's done a nice job," Pederson said this week. "He's a smart guy. He comes from an offense that uses very similar terminology, so he's familiar with that. He's picked it up. He's had some extra meetings with [running backs coach] Duce [Staley] this week, so we're trying to get him up to speed as fast as he can and we can."

Ajayi rushed for 465 yards on 138 carries (3.4 average) in seven games with the Dolphins this season. His longest run on the season while with the Dolphins was 21 yards.

He joins an offense that is already ranked No. 4 in rushing and No. 3 in total offense entering Sunday. The Eagles are hoping to see the back that rushed for close to 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance last season.

So far, so good.