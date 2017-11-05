Jameis Winston takes a hit to the shoulder and leaves Sunday's game vs. the Saints. (0:15)

NEW ORLEANS -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston underwent X-rays after Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints and said his injury is the same injury as before.

Winston also said he did not further injure his shoulder.

He did not return after he left the game and finished 7-of-13 for 63 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I don't know why [I was pulled]," Winston said. "It's the same thing that's been happening every week ... Obviously, it wasn't my decision. I don't understand it. It was something over my head."

When asked if he is concerned about being shut down for the season, Winston said, "I don't control that at all. My job is to get better. That's my job. I have to do that. I'm not doing a good job right now."

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick played in the second half for Winston and finished 8-of-15 for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 30-10 loss.

Winston suffered a sprained AC joint in the shoulder of his right throwing arm three weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals. He was sacked twice in the first half -- by defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor -- and hit four times, with the Bucs' offensive line struggling in protection.

Defensive end William Gholston, meanwhile, suffered a neck injury in the third quarter and didn't return.

Gholston was loaded onto a stretcher, carted off the field and taken to the hospital after being on the ground for several minutes.

Head coach Dirk Koetter was vague when speaking about Gholston, saying only that he was "neurologically sound" after undergoing a series of tests.

Jameis Winston was sacked twice in the first half and hit hard four more times by the Saints. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith also left the game with a knee injury and was replaced by Kevin Pamphile. Smith was seen walking after the game.

Before this week, Winston had thrown only one day per week because of the injury. This was the first week since the injury that he was throwing all three days, with Winston believing that the injury was getting better. AC joint injuries, however, are caused by and can become aggravated by contact, such as a sudden blow from a hit.