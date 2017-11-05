Jameis Winston touches Marshon Lattimore's head and Lattimore responds with a push. Mike Evans runs over to hit Lattimore and a scuffle ensues. (0:20)

NEW ORLEANS -- A lopsided game turned ugly when a brief skirmish broke out between the Saints and Buccaneers on Tampa's sideline Sunday in the third quarter.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was flagged 15 yards for running across the field and drilling Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back, then pouncing on Lattimore when he hit the ground. A Saints player then tackled Evans to get him off Lattimore.

Editor's Picks Bucs show no signs of salvaging season, drop fifth straight to Saints There's no atoning for the number of explosive plays given up, the lack of pressure and the lack of on-field awareness in the Bucs' humiliating loss.

Bucs' Winston exits after hard hits by Saints Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston remained on the sideline -- in uniform but with his helmet off -- when Tampa Bay opened the second half on offense against the Saints with a shoulder injury on Sunday. 1 Related

The skirmish started when Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston -- who was not playing at the time -- pushed Lattimore in the back of his helmet while appearing to suggest that he go back to his own sideline. Lattimore turned around and shoved Winston in the chest. Then Evans flew in for the tackle.

Saints players rushed over from the opposite sideline, but the situation was quickly diffused after that.

Saints coach Sean Payton was livid with officials until the flag was finally thrown at Evans for unnecessary roughness.

The Saints were leading 30-3 at the time and had just forced another Tampa Bay punt when Lattimore helped defend an incomplete pass to DeSean Jackson near the Tampa Bay sideline.

The Saints won Sunday's game 30-10.