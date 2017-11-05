Von Miller is proud of his teammates for persevering in a "really tough game" and admits that they didn't play strong football but sees potential for the future. (0:45)

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time in his NFL career, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is on a team with a four-game losing streak, and though Miller still sees a chance for the Broncos to rebound in the season's second half, a 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles didn't sit well anywhere in the locker room.

"We are where we are right now,'' Miller said. "Right now, [Sunday] ... we're not a good football team.

"We still have time. We still have time to be great,'' he continued. "We're not a great football team right now, but that doesn't mean we don't have a great football team within us. But [Sunday], we're not a good football team, offensively, defensively, special teams, whatever. We're just not good right now.''

With their fourth loss in a row -- and fifth in their past six games -- the Broncos are 3-5 at the season's halfway point. Although the team's offense and special teams have been the biggest problems in the previous seven games, the wheels came off the team's defense as well in Sunday's loss.

The Broncos surrendered their most points since a 59-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders in 2010, as the Eagles finished with 419 total yards -- 197 of them rushing. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz was 15-of-27 for 199 yards and four touchdowns in just three quarters of work.

A defense that has been among the league's top four in four of the previous five seasons will now get the same questions that the rest of a struggling team is hearing.

"It's the truth, it's the truth, sometimes telling the truth is hard,'' Miller said. "It's the truth, 51 points ... and on defense, we pissed the bed [Sunday]. It's tough, it's tough.''

Miller, who has always prided himself on being a football optimist, said he would cling to the notion that the Broncos are only at the season's halfway point, even with Sunday's 28-point loss to be followed by the New England Patriots' visit to Denver next Sunday.

"As bad as it looks, as horrible as it feels, I have an opportunity to be great ... individually and as a team,'' Miller said. "It sucks. It's terrible. Fifty-one points. I get that. ... We still have a lot of time. We still have an opportunity.''

The Broncos now have their first four-game losing streak since their 4-12 finish in 2010 -- the season before John Elway was hired as the team's chief football decision-maker. The Broncos had a four-game and another five-game losing streak that season and lost six of their final seven games in their 4-12 finish that year.

"It starts with me. I'm the head coach here. It starts with me,'' Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Sunday. "I've got to fix this.''

Asked if he saw some quit in his team after the Broncos trailed 31-9 at halftime and surrendered 20 points in the second half to an Eagles offense that had several backups, including Nick Foles at quarterback, Joseph said: "I told the team this after the football game: Every man has to do a self check. Only each man would know what his heart said to him in the fourth quarter.''

"[We] gotta go win, gotta go win, it's the pros,'' Miller said. "There are no moral victories or young teams, none of that stuff, some of the excuses you get in college for losing. We've got starters across the board ... we just got beat.''