SEATTLE -- Several Seahawks teammates stood by Blair Walsh after the kicker missed all three of his field goal attempts in the team's 17-14 loss to the Washington Redskins Sunday.

"It's just part of the game," defensive lineman Michael Bennett said.

Running back Thomas Rawls added: "Nobody's perfect."

Walsh had been in the midst of a bounceback season with Seattle before Sunday.

"Not good," he said when asked postgame how he's feeling. "I didn't help my team today, that's for sure. The thing is, though, is that this is the first time this year where I haven't really come through and I've got to remember that. As much as it sucks, and as much as I want to be there for my teammates and help us win, I've got to remember that I'm capable of doing good things here."

Walsh didn't blame the wet conditions at CenturyLink Field when asked about his misses, which came from 44, 39 and 49 yards out -- all wide left. He said the second and third kicks felt fine leaving his foot.

"Those kicks were all me," he said.

The Seahawks signed Walsh to a one-year deal last offseason and allowed Stephen Hauschka to leave in free agency. Walsh had been released midway through last season by the Minnesota Vikings, who had lost confidence in him after some well-documented accuracy issues that included an infamous miss of a chip-shot field goal that would have given Minnesota a win over Seattle in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the 2015 season.

Walsh had made 12 of his 13 attempts before Sunday's game.

"You don't want to be a finger-pointer," Bennett said when asked about Walsh. "Every point in the game, somebody could have made a better play and did something better, so you don't want to point fingers. You want to always be able to always be behind your teammates, whether they played good or played bad. They're still your teammates and Blair is a great kicker. Sometimes things happen and you want to be able to constantly believe in him, and I believe in him in every facet of the game."

The Seahawks made plenty of mistakes Sunday. They committed 16 penalties, dropped two interceptions and threw two of them, and allowed Washington to drive 70 yards in the final minutes for the game-winning touchdown.

When Seattle took over for a final possession, Russell Wilson's Hail Mary from Washington's 46-yard line fell incomplete in the end zone. Coach Pete Carroll said he would attempted a field goal had Seattle gotten in range.

"I'm disappointed for him," Carroll said. "He had trouble in the pregame, when [the wind] was blowing. The weather was kind of nasty early on. I'm disappointed for him. If we had a shot, I was totally counting on him to kick the game winner. I wasn't thinking anything but that."

The Seahawks (5-3) play the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) Thursday night.

"I wanted the last chance that we had there, but obviously it didn't work out that way," Walsh said. "But for me, it's just go onto the next game. Thursday comes up quick and I'll be ready to go."