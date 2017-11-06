SEATTLE -- Coach Pete Carroll said the Seattle Seahawks will not bring in another kicker this week after Blair Walsh missed all three of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Carroll quickly dismissed that possibility on his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show Monday.

"No, we will not," Carroll said before noting that Walsh had made all but one of his attempts this season before Sunday. "He's 12-for-13 going into the game, guys. That was a hard day for whatever reason. We didn't kick the ball off very well, either. It was just a hard day to kick the ball for us."

Editor's Picks Seahawks K Walsh: 3 missed FGs 'were all me' After a game the Seahawks lost by three points, kicker Blair Walsh didn't blame the inclement weather or windy conditions for his three missed field goal attempts against the Redskins on Sunday. He simply said, "Those kicks were on me."

Walsh has been reviving a career that got off track during his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who released him last November. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal over the offseason before letting longtime kicker Steven Hauschka leave in free agency.

Walsh missed wide left on his three first-half attempts Sunday, from 44, 39 and 49 yards out.

Carroll said Walsh was having trouble during pregame warm-ups while kicking in swirling wind at CenturyLink Field. Walsh didn't blame the wet conditions when asked if that was a factor, saying, "Those kicks were all me."

Carroll reiterated on 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks would have sent Walsh out to attempt the game-winner had they gotten in field goal range on their final possession. The Seahawks got as far as Washington's 38-yard line but took a sack on the next play that forced them to try a Hail Mary from the 46, which fell incomplete in the end zone to end the game.

"I was counting on [Walsh] to kick the winner," Carroll said. "I figured he'd have made it, and I would have gone with him with no hesitation."

Carroll also said the Seahawks are still not certain of the extent of the groin strain that knocked running back Eddie Lacy out of Sunday's game.

Free safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique), who didn't play Sunday, are also uncertain for Thursday night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona, according to Carroll. Running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) is expected to play.

Defensive end Dion Jordan could make his Seahawks debut this week. He's been on the Non-Football Injury list while recovering from offseason knee surgery and began practicing two weeks ago. The team has until next week to activate him to the 53-man roster, but Carroll said Jordan is "ready to go" and that there's a chance he plays Thursday night.

The Seahawks may have a need for defensive end depth this week with Marcus Smith in the concussion protocol after hitting his head in a collision with teammate K.J. Wright on Sunday.

Jordan, the No. 3 pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2013, hasn't played since 2014 because of injuries and his third NFL suspension.

"He had a very good week last week," Carroll said. "I'm thrilled about that for him in particular because it's been such a long haul to get back. We'll see how we can mix him in and find a spot."