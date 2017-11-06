The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his blindside hit on New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, which led to a sideline scuffle on Sunday.

"During the third quarter, after a play had ended, you struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground. Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Evans to inform him of the suspension.

Evans has three business days to appeal his suspension. If the suspension stands, Evans will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets and will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster on Monday, Nov. 13.

Evans was flagged 15 yards for running across the field and drilling Lattimore in the back, then pouncing on Lattimore when he hit the ground. A Saints player then tackled Evans to get him off Lattimore.

The dustup started when Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston -- who was not playing at the time -- pushed Lattimore in the back of his helmet while appearing to suggest that he go back to his own sideline. Lattimore turned around and shoved Winston in the chest. Then Evans flew in for the tackle.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.