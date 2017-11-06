ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- After Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph had sifted through the football wreckage of Sunday's 28-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he has decided to give Brock Osweiler another start at quarterback.

Osweiler will be behind center when the 3-5 Broncos face the New England Patriots. And while Joseph didn't like much of what he saw in the 51-23 loss to the Eagles, he said he believed Osweiler's work in the days leading up to the game had earned the sixth-year quarterback another start.

"I thought Brock had an excellent week of preparation,'' Joseph said Monday afternoon. "It felt good to our team, it was a confident week, the energy was there, it was detailed. ... Brock's experience Brock's personality really helped our team bounce back and gave us confidence going into this week. I think Brock's earned it from that standpoint.''

Vance Joseph thinks Brock Osweiler's preparation going into the loss to the Eagles has earned him another start. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos benched Trevor Siemian after seven games and put Osweiler in the lineup against the Eagles. Last week Joseph said he would look at how things went in Philadelphia and then decide who the quarterback would be against the Patriots this Sunday night.

And once again Joseph would only commit to Osweiler starting against the Patriots and said that he would re-evaluate things a week from now. Osweiler finished 19-of-38 passing for 208 yards to go with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Eagles.

"In the football game ... he had two interceptions, which he can't have, he understands that,'' Joseph said. "He had a couple ill-advised throws. Brock had some good things, the red-zone audible for the (Demaryius Thomas) touchdown, that was one of Brock's audibles. I think Brock deserves one more week to prove he's the guy for us.''

For his part, Osweiler expressed his hope, following the loss, that he would get another chance.

"Absolutely, I think every player in the National Football League plays this game to be the starter, to contribute to his team, to help their football team win games,'' Osweiler said. "So, I would love to be the starter of this football team. I can promise you that this game is not going to discourage me. I'm going to work harder than ever to clean up these problems and get us back in the win column.''

The Broncos have scored 14 touchdowns on offense in eight games and are 22nd in the league in scoring (18.8 points per game), 17th in total offense (327.3 yards per game), 21st in yards per play (4.9) to go with 18th in third down conversions.

The biggest issue, however, and the one that was likely the biggest factor in Siemian's benching, has been turnovers. The Broncos are 31st in the league in turnovers, with 19 -- only the winless Cleveland Browns have more.

That total includes 12 interceptions, second-highest total in the league behind the Browns' 17. At the moment the Patriots are last in the league in total defense (417 yards allowed per game), last in the league in pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game) and 24th in the run defense (121.5 yards allowed per game).