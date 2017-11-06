Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey hits A.J. Green from behind, and the All-Pro wideout responds by putting Ramsey in a headlock and throwing punches. Both players were ejected. (0:37)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not be suspended for their fight in Sunday's game, the league announced Monday. Both players will face potential fines for their role in the fight.

The minimum fine for fighting, first offense, is $30,387.

Jawing between the two escalated into a fight with less than 30 seconds to play in the first half Sunday. Green put his hand on Ramsey's shoulder, and Ramsey responded by pushing him in the back. Green jumped up and grabbed Ramsey around the neck, throwing him to the ground. He punched him multiple times as players from both times rushed off the sidelines and joined the fight.

Both were ejected from the game and did not play in the second half. Bucaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended for throwing a blindside punch at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, was not ejected from the game.

Green has no prior history of on-field incidents and never had a personal foul prior to the game. He was fined once in 2015 for kicking a ball into the stands in a rare display of emotion after a touchdown.

"I shouldn't have reacted that way. I apologize to my teammates, [Bengals owner Mike] Brown and everybody, because that's not who I am. It just got the best of me today," Green said after the Bengals' 23-7 loss.

Ramsey, a second-year player, was ejected from a game last season for fighting with Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton.

Jaguars wide receivers coach James Urban came out to escort Green off the field and into the locker room on Sunday. As the Bengals came off the field, they were still barking at the Jaguars' sideline as boos rained down.

According to multiple sources, Ramsey was then seen being restrained by Jaguars personnel and EverBank Stadium security. He was spotted heading toward the Bengals' locker room before he was restrained, and as the Bengals came in at halftime, he started screaming profanities once he spotted them. Ramsey was also heard yelling that he was going to go find Green once security let him go.

Ramsey did not go in the locker room and was told to return to the Jaguars' locker room and did, a source said.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.