FRISCO, Texas -- Unlike last week, the Dallas Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliott at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing Elliott's appeal, but his status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is uncertain.

If the three-judge panel rejects the request for a preliminary injunction with an announcement Thursday night or Friday, then Elliott's six-game suspension will begin. Elliott's lawyers and the NFL Players Association could ask for further litigation if the decision does not go in their favor.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says Ezekiel Elliott has done a good job of focusing on the things he can control.

"We anticipate him being here [Tuesday] and practicing through the week until there is some decision made," coach Jason Garrett said.

"But again, we're going to focus on what we can control in that situation. Zeke has done a really good job of that. Until someone tells us otherwise, we'll proceed accordingly."

Elliott did not gain eligibility to play against the Kansas City Chiefs until Friday. He practiced just one day and finished with 93 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown in the Cowboys' 28-17 victory.

The uncertain status sets up a strange dynamic during the practice week for Elliott and his potential replacements, Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. The trio of backs took the work last week in practice before Elliott rejoined the team.

"I think the biggest thing we try to do with everybody is we give everybody reps over the course of the week to get them prepared to play in the game," Garrett said.

"I don't want to break down the rep numbers per offensive set for you, but suffice it to say, the backup running backs get work throughout the week in a given week. We don't anticipate that changing, and we'll just play the situation out day by day."