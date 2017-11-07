Matthew Stafford tosses his 200th career touchdown pass by connecting with Marvin Jones Jr. on a 25-yard score in the first quarter against the Packers. (0:50)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Matthew Stafford took a chance -- and it resulted in his 200th career touchdown pass.

Stafford, 29, is sixth-fastest to 200 career regular-season passing touchdowns, accomplishing the feat in only 117 games. Only Dan Marino (89), Aaron Rodgers (99), Peyton Manning (106), Brett Favre (107) and Tom Brady (116) reached that milestone faster than Stafford. Stafford is also the fourth player in NFL history to throw 200 touchdowns before the age of 30, joining Favre (218), Manning (244) and Marino (245).

The Detroit Lions quarterback took a deep shot to receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with 1:45 left in the first quarter, completing a 25-yard pass to Jones for the touchdown. It was a good pass from Stafford and a good reception by Jones, who created late separation and dove into the end zone for the score. It also pushed Stafford past Phil Simms into 40th place all-time in passing touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford's 200th career passing touchdown was caught by Marvin Jones Jr. in the first quarter. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford also passed Sonny Jurgensen (32,224) for No. 39 all-time in passing yards. He did so on a 9-yard pass to Ameer Abdullah in the second quarter.

In all, 35 receivers have contributed to the 200 touchdowns -- with Calvin Johnson nabbing over a quarter of them with 54. Golden Tate, who signed with Detroit in 2014, and Stafford's fellow 2009 first-round draft pick, Brandon Pettigrew, are next with 15.

It's the eighth time Stafford has thrown a touchdown to Jones -- three of them coming at Lambeau Field. Of the 200 TD passes, 12 players caught only one touchdown from Stafford.

Touchdown No. 1 came in the second quarter of Stafford's second career game in 2009, an 8-yard pass to Johnson as part of a 27-13 loss to Minnesota.

The first player to catch multiple touchdowns from Stafford was tight end Will Heller, who caught touchdowns in Week 4 and Week 9. Heller ended up catching four touchdowns from Stafford -- three in the 2009 regular season and one during the 2011 playoffs -- though the playoff one doesn't count toward Stafford's career total. Stafford has thrown four playoff touchdown passes in all.

It's also the first time this season the Lions have had a touchdown pass on their opening drive.