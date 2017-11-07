Matthew Stafford throws for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Marvin Jones Jr. as Detroit tops Green Bay 30-17 on Monday Night Football. (1:48)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Sam Martin stood on the sideline for most of Monday night, one of the easiest nights he'll ever have. The Detroit Lions punter kicked off and held for field goals and extra points, but for the first time he could remember, in the Lions' 30-17 win over Green Bay, he didn't punt once.

It was the first time that had happened for the Detroit Lions since Thanksgiving Day 1971 against Kansas City -- a game Detroit won 32-21.

Lions punter Sam Martin never got in the game against the Packers because Detroit never needed to punt. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire

"Well, if I was just a punter, it would be a real nice, relaxing evening," Martin said. "But we scored a lot, so I had to kick off a lot. But of course, that's a good thing. Kicking off a lot and then not punting a lot is a good thing for everyone. So that's nice."

Martin said someone told him about the stat after the game and that it is "uncommon."

It was the first time a team made it through a game without punting since Nov. 4, 2016, when Atlanta did not punt in a 43-28 win over Tampa Bay. Since 2001, a team has accomplished the feat 31 times, including New Orleans against the Lions in Week 16 of the 2008 season.