New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been reinstated after serving a one-week suspension for a violation of team rules.

Jenkins was suspended after he did not return from the bye week on time. He missed practice last Monday and did not contact the team.

Coach Ben McAdoo originally said that Jenkins' absence was excused. He later rescinded that statement and suspended the Pro Bowl cornerback. It was the second veteran cornerback the team had suspended in three weeks. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie also served a one-week suspension for a violation of team rules last month.

The Giants lost 51-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday without Jenkins in the lineup. They allowed five pass plays of more than 30 yards, and their secondary looked lost and out of sync.

The struggling Giants (1-7) play the winless San Francisco 49ers this week.

Jenkins, 29, was a key free-agent acquisition last year. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in his first season with the Giants.

He has 24 tackles, six passes defended, an interception and forced fumble this season.

Reinstating Jenkins was one of several roster moves made by the Giants on Tuesday. They re-signed linebacker Deontae Skinner and waived defensive end Jordan Williams and defensive back Tim Scott.

Linebacker Nigel Harris (ribs) was placed on injured reserve.