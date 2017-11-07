Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told him that quarterback Andrew Luck's injury is "inside his head."

Dungy made the comment Monday during a live look-in at Dan Patrick's radio show during its television simulcast on the Audience Network.

"I don't know what's going on there, I really don't," Dungy said during the look-in. "Is he going to play? Jim Irsay made a comment about six weeks ago, 'You know, it's inside his head now.'"

Editor's Picks Colts put Luck on IR, deny career in jeopardy Andrew Luck was placed on injured reserve, the Colts said Thursday. The quarterback has not played this season after having surgery on his shoulder in January.

Patrick followed up by asking the former Colts coach: "Wait, it's inside Luck's head?"

"Yeah, he said that I guess when I was up there for Peyton's [Manning's] ceremony," Dungy said.

The Colts honored Manning last month by unveiling a statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium in his honor on Oct. 7 and retiring his No. 18 jersey at halftime of their game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8.

Luck had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He practiced multiple times last month before being shut down and given a cortisone shot. When the soreness in his shoulder didn't subside, Luck was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last week.

"The consensus from all the doctors is to continue rehab, to be patient and continue rehab," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said last week. "The shoulder is subjective and after a surgery everybody's different, everybody rehabs at a different way. So we're going to shut his throwing down and we're going to continue to rehab. We're going to continue hard rehab."

Luck originally injured his shoulder during the 2015 season in Week 3 at Tennessee. He missed two games because of his shoulder and then missed the final seven games of that season due to a lacerated kidney. Luck missed a game last season with a concussion and all of this season with the shoulder injury.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.