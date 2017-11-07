PITTSBURGH -- "The Adventures of JuJu" seems to add a new chapter every week.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who famously lost and found his bicycle in Week 8, revealed on social media that he is now a certified driver in Pennsylvania.

'Your boy finally did it...Just got my license! #ItsLit!,' Smith-Schuster posted along with a picture of himself holding a certification.

Smith-Schuster said Monday that he was scheduled to take the driving portion of the state test on Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster explained he's just now getting his license because he was a year younger than his classmates coming out of high school, and USC, his college, provided free Uber trips for students.

Teammates Alejandro Villanueva and Le'Veon Bell have helped teach Smith-Schuster how to drive. Smith-Schuster plans to lease a sensible, well-priced sedan. Smith-Schuster had been driving his Ghost bike to work, and two weeks ago he documented its theft on social media. Teammates urged the thief to return it, and Antonio Brown even offered tickets for whoever found it.

Mount Oliver (Pa.) Police retrieved the bike from someone who had purchased it for $200 and reported it after learning of Smith-Schuster's story. Smith-Schuster followed the popular story with a 193-yard performance in Detroit that earned AFC offensive player of the week honors, including a team-record 97-yard touchdown reception.

Smith-Schuster said he's not abandoning his bike.

The rookie, who has 424 yards and four touchdowns on the year, has become a popular player in Pittsburgh, but Ben Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan that he playfully razzed Smith-Schuster for dropping a would-be touchdown pass in practice.

"He's a young guy having fun and doing some good things," Roethlisberger said. "It's fun sometimes to keep a young guy in check like that."