PITTSBURGH -- Martavis Bryant is expected to be part of the Steelers' game plan for Sunday's matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed.

"He did a nice job dealing with the suspension," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday. "I'm comfortable with the trajectory of where he is."

Tomlin benched Bryant for Week 8 at Detroit over remarks on social media that he's better than teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant also refueled his trade request with the comments, saying the Steelers can have "JuJu and whoever else" if he gets what he wants.

Bryant told ESPN before the Oct. 31 trade deadline that the Steelers informed him he will play against Indianapolis, and that he's hopeful he can partner with Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster as a potent receiver trio.

Tomlin cited Bryant's "good attitude" as a scout-team receiver last week but noted his role will depend on this week's practices.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan that he expects a big second half of the season for Bryant, who has 18 catches for 234 yards and one touchdown. Bryant produced 1,363 total yards and 15 touchdowns in his first 21 games before a year-long drug suspension.