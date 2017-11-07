Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

The misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday in Hamilton Superior Court.

Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested early Oct. 24 after driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not signaling a turn.

Mathis' blood alcohol content level at the time of his arrest was .052, which is below Indiana's legal limit of .08. But Carmel Police Sgt. D.J. Schoeff told ESPN last month that it was determined that Mathis was too impaired to drive after a number of field sobriety tests.

A Colts spokesman says the team has no comment on Mathis being charged. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Mathis.

Mathis retired as a player after last season following a 14-year career with a team record 123 sacks for the Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He's now on the Colts' coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

ESPN's Mike Wells and the Associated Press contributed to this report.