Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension for drilling New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the back on Sunday has been upheld by appeals officer James Thrash, the league announced Tuesday.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during Sunday's game," Evans said in a statement Tuesday. "I saw my quarterback getting shoved and I let my emotions get the better of me. My response was not appropriate and not a true indication of who I am as a player and a person. I take pride in playing the game the right way and I realize it was unprofessional and hurt my team."

Evans will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets and will be eligible to return to the Buccaneers' active roster on Nov. 13. With a base salary for 2017 of $690,000, Evans' one-game suspension this week will cost him $40,588.23 in lost wages.

Evans was flagged 15 yards for running across the field and drilling Lattimore in the back, then pouncing on Lattimore when he hit the ground. A Saints player then tackled Evans to get him off Lattimore.