          Deshaun Watson undergoes surgery on torn ACL

          Stephen A.: 'Watson brought something special to Texans' (1:51)

          Stephen A. Smith says that Deshaun Watson's injury is devastating for both the Texans and football fans, as the rookie QB made Houston an exciting team. (1:51)

          11:53 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Doctors did not find any additional damage in the knee of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson while they performed ACL surgery Wednesday morning in Houston, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Watson tore the ACL in his right knee during practice last week, although video showed that he may have initially been injured during a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

          A source previously told Schefter that the projected timeline for Watson's recovery is eight to nine months. Watson returned from a torn left ACL in five months while he was a college quarterback at Clemson.

          The rookie quarterback was placed on injured reserve Friday after a blistering start to his NFL career, when he threw for 19 touchdowns in seven games.

          Tom Savage replaced Watson at quarterback for a 20-14 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. T.J. Yates was the backup against the Colts, and the team signed Josh Johnson to the active roster Tuesday.

