TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston apologized Wednesday for inciting the incident that led to receiver Mike Evans' suspension and also said he had his throwing shoulder examined by orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Winston said he's not surprised that coach Dirk Koetter suggested both he and Evans should have been ejected after an altercation among Winston, Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He said he was surprised that Evans wasn't ejected Sunday after hitting Lattimore in the back and instead was suspended for one game.

"I just want to apologize on behalf of my teammates and Mike Evans for the incident that happened in the Saints game. That's something I can't do in the heat of the moment," he said. "My competitive nature [took over]. Obviously I can't come off the field and make any gesture towards an opponent, let alone touch them. I can't do that, so I apologize for that."

He said he expects to be fined for the incident.

Winston made the visit to Andrews' office in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday. He said he has had a relationship with Dr. Andrews since the sixth grade.

"[The visit] was standard protocol. ... All the doctors are working together to come up with what they think [is best]. All I know is that for the next two weeks, I'm going to be rehabbing and getting my shoulder to 100 percent," he said.

Winston aggravated the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder against New Orleans when he took a hit late in the second quarter. Koetter said the team made a decision to sit Winston for "at least two weeks" to heal the injury.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets, the team he played for in 2015 and 2016.