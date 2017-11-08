FRISCO, Texas -- There is a "strong likelihood" Ezekiel Elliott will be in New York on Thursday to attend his hearing at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and not at Dallas Cowboys practice, according to head coach Jason Garrett.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. ET at the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse.

The Cowboys' hope is that Elliott's attendance at the hearing could help his case and lead to him gaining a preliminary injunction that likely would keep him on the field for the rest of the season. That would be worth Elliott missing Thursday's practice, leading up to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It is possible the court could make a decision by Friday. If Elliott loses, his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy would kick in, pending further litigation by Elliott's side.

Elliott is attending Wednesday's practice at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Last week, Elliott missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday after Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied his request for an injunction. After the NFL Players Association asked for an expedited appeal, the 2nd Circuit offered a temporary administrative stay that allowed Elliott to play last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elliott practiced on Friday, and on Sunday he ran 27 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 28-17 win.

The Cowboys prepared Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden for work against the Chiefs before Elliott gained eligibility. If he cannot play this week, the Cowboys will go with a committee approach against the Falcons, although Morris would get the start.