Two Giants players told ESPN's Josina Anderson that coach Ben McAdoo no longer has the support of his 1-7 team.

"McAdoo has lost this team," one player who asked to remain anonymous told Anderson. "He's got us going 80 percent on Saturdays before we get on a plane to play a game, it's wild. Changed our off day. He's dishing out fines like crazy. Suspended two of our stars when we need them the most. Throws us under the bus all the time. He's ran us into the ground and people wonder why we've been getting got."

A second player told Anderson "Guys are giving up on the season and nothing's being done. Guys just don't care anymore." Giants head coach Ben McAdoo isn't supported by his team, two players told ESPN's Josina Anderson. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Both players commented last week, before the Giants lost 51-17 to the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. It was one of the worst home losses in the team's history.

Wednesday, Giants safety Landon Collins disputed the notion that McAdoo had lost the team.

"McAdoo has been leading the same way he led last year. So, I don't knock the way he has been doing things. ... Fining people like crazy? If you don't follow the rules, you get in trouble because you got to pay the consequences." Collins said. "I wouldn't say he lost the team. I have the utmost respect for him. He's been doing a great job. Just trying to figure it out like we all are. "McAdoo has it all. He can lead men. He can do whatever you say. He has the ability to do those things. It's not McAdoo...it's everybody. Everybody has to look in the mirror, the coaching staff, the coordinators, the players, everybody.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was suspended by McAdoo on Oct. 11 after a sideline altercation, agreed with Collins that McAdoo hadn't lost the team. He also said that the players needed to look at themselves.

"I'm an old head. I (have) seen a lot of locker rooms and I know for a fact this locker room ain't lost. I (have) seen a lost locker room. I know what guys do...They come to practice lackadaisical. They don't have a care. Nothing really matters no more and I don't see that happening," Rodgers-Cromartie said.

"I'll say that we are still trying to find our identity-who we want to be...At times we show the team that we know we are, and at times we don't; and we got to figure out why is that."