Check out the Color Rush uniforms for Seahawks, Cardinals

Thursday night's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, will see the Seahawks don their "action green" uniforms for the first time in 2017. The Cards, meanwhile, are putting a new twist on the numbering of their popular black uniform set:

Thursday night in the desert, you know what that means: #ActionGreen pic.twitter.com/riwA5WnNab — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 9, 2017

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:25 p.m. ET. The last time the Seahawks wore their green uniforms, they made life miserable for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to a measly 17.7 Total QBR in a 24-3 win in December 2016.

-- Brendan C. Hall