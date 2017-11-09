        <
        >

          Check out the Color Rush uniforms for Seahawks, Cardinals

          11:11 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Thursday night's matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, will see the Seahawks don their "action green" uniforms for the first time in 2017. The Cards, meanwhile, are putting a new twist on the numbering of their popular black uniform set:

          Kickoff is scheduled for 8:25 p.m. ET. The last time the Seahawks wore their green uniforms, they made life miserable for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, holding the 2016 No. 1 overall pick to a measly 17.7 Total QBR in a 24-3 win in December 2016.

          -- Brendan C. Hall

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.