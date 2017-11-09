Before taking any questions, Jameis Winston issues an apology on behalf of his teammates and Mike Evans, saying his actions are "something I can't do in the heat of the moment." (0:39)

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston $12,154 for his poke that led to a suspension for teammate Mike Evans, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston pushed New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore's helmet during an altercation in Sunday's game. Lattimore shoved Winston in retaliation, leading Evans to hit Lattimore in the back and pounce on the cornerback when he hit the ground.

Editor's Picks Time away could do more than just heal Jameis Winston's shoulder Consider the next two weeks a cooling off period, a chance for the young QB to reassess things from his play on the field to his leadership style.

Ryan Fitzpatrick can leave his mark in Tampa by helping Jameis Winston Journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Bucs, but his biggest job might be guiding Jameis Winston through the rockiest stretch of his career. 1 Related

Evans' actions drew a one-game suspension from the NFL, which will cost him $40,588.23 in pay.

The amount for all fines is determined by the league's schedule of fines. In Winston's case, he was "making a threatening gesture toward an opponent." When the fight broke out, Winston had already left the game with a shoulder injury.

The Bucs quarterback said he was sorry Wednesday for his role in the fracas.

"I just want to apologize on behalf of my teammates and Mike Evans for the incident that happened in the Saints game. That's something I can't do in the heat of the moment," Winston said. "My competitive nature [took over]. Obviously I can't come off the field and make any gesture toward an opponent, let alone touch them. I can't do that, so I apologize for that."

Winston, who is expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, had said that he expected to be fined.

Coach Dirk Koetter called the behavior "totally unacceptable," especially from two team captains, adding "That goes against everything you would want your team to stand for. Those guys know that."

Koetter also suggested that both players should have been ejected.

"Jameis cannot, under any circumstances, come off the sideline when he's not even playing in the game," Koetter said. "And trash talking is trash talking, but to go out and tap another player, touch another player, whatever you want to call it at all on the field -- that's inexcusable."

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.