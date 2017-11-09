Darren Woodson says Jerry Jones is using his leverage to assert power over NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (1:27)

The NFL expects a five-year contract extension with commissioner Roger Goodell to be finalized soon, despite a threatened lawsuit by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday that "our expectation is this will be wrapped up soon, but we can't project an actual date."

The extension would carry through 2024. Goodell became commissioner in 2006.

Editor's Picks OTL: Jones threatens to sue NFL over Goodell Jerry Jones has threatened to sue the NFL if Roger Goodell's contract extension is approved and has hired attorney David Boies, sources told Outside the Lines.

Lockhart said NFL owners, including Jones, had already unanimously approved -- by a 32-0 vote -- to move forward with negotiations for an extension for Goodell.

"The owners voted unanimously to authorize the compensation committee to enter into negotiations and offer the commissioner an extension of his contract through 2024," Lockhart said. "... The 32-0 vote gives them the authority to enter into a contract extension."

He said negotiations have been "productive" and "amicable."

Jones' potential lawsuit has apparently been sparked by star running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Lockhart said he is aware of the reports concerning the potential lawsuit by Jones, who has been removed as an ad-hoc member of the six-member compensation committee, but "certainly neither the compensation committee or the league has been made aware of a lawsuit being filed."

Asked if he expects a potential lawsuit by Jones to block the extension, Lockhart responded, "That's a question to be put to Mr. Jones."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.