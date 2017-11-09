The emergency injunction request by the NFL Players Association on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was denied by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.

The ruling means Elliott's six-game suspension is back on and he is currently ineligible to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did stipulate that the NFLPA's appeal of Thursday's ruling would be heard on an expedited basis. No date for that hearing was set.

Elliott received the six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy relating to domestic violence allegations by a former girlfriend. He was never charged with any crime by the Columbus, Ohio, authorities who investigated the allegations.

Ezekiel Elliott is currently suspended for the next six games. He would be eligible to play again in Week 16. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Elliott was in the courtroom Thursday. As he did last week, he sat expressionless for the duration of the 30-minute hearing, even when the line of questioning began touching on the details of some of the accusations against him.

The lines of questioning from the judges didn't seem to favor either side. There were many questions about Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement, the Lisa Friel/Kia Roberts testimony issue and why the NFL so desperately needs to keep the suspension in place during the appeal.

Elliott has said he is fighting for his name after the NFL handed down its suspension with what the league believes is persuasive evidence that he committed domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in July 2016.

Elliott is second in the NFL in rushing with 783 yards in eight games. He is tied for the league lead with seven rushing touchdowns.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Todd Archer contributed to this report.