LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller recently underwent additional surgeries on his damaged left knee, coach John Fox said Thursday.

Doctors at University Medical Center New Orleans performed successful emergency vascular surgery on Miller on Oct. 29 to repair a damaged artery in Miller's left leg that stemmed from a knee dislocation the tight end suffered in the Bears' loss to the Saints in Week 8.

Miller's medical team wanted to wait to repair any potential ligament damage in Miller's left knee until the leg was stabilized after the vascular procedure.

Miller returned to the Chicago area on Monday after an eight-day stay at University Medical Center New Orleans, but he will remain hospitalized locally for some time.

"They've done a couple more procedures," Fox said. "I know he's happy to be back in Chicago. I know his wife is and his family is as well. They have three young children that hadn't seen their mom or dad in some time. So I think those are enough to raise anybody's spirits. So medically, he's doing well, and I hope to get to see him possibly tomorrow. I've not really seen him since at the stadium in New Orleans."

In honor of Miller, Bears running back Jordan Howard and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee each wore Miller's No. 86 jersey to practice on Thursday.

"We wanted to support him and let him know and the team know that we still got him and are still going to fight for him," McPhee said. "It felt great just being able to support him. We're praying for him every night as a team, as a unit, and we just want to play for him."

"We miss him in the locker room a lot. Guys always talk about him. We just want to fight for him."

The Bears placed Miller on injured reserve on Tuesday.