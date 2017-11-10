        <
        >

          Attorney denies O.J. was drunk or belligerent despite The Cosmopolitan's ban

          9:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAS VEGAS -- O.J. Simpson's attorney said the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

          Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel on Wednesday. He denied that Simpson was intoxicated or belligerent while at the Las Vegas Strip property.

          LaVergne said Simpson was not given a reason for the ban. He said Simpson contacted his parole officer Thursday and underwent drug and alcohol tests, which were negative.

          The hotel, in a statement, said it does not comment on it guests.

          Simpson was paroled from a Nevada prison last month after serving nine years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon in an ill-fated bid to retrieve memorabilia.

          He is living in a Las Vegas gated community.

