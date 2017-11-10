Richard Sherman leaves the field limping after tackling John Brown to the ground in the third quarter. (0:41)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman left Thursday night's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter because of a heel injury.

Sherman did not return to the game. The NBC broadcast appeared to show him mouth the words "tore my Achilles" twice after he left the field. He remained standing on the Seahawks' sideline in full uniform but without his helmet.

Sherman was on Seattle's injury report last week because of his Achilles. He was listed as a non-participant all three days, though the team held walkthroughs and his participation was an estimation of what would have occurred in a normal practice.

Richard Sherman suffered a heel injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game and was doubtful to return. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sherman has railed against Thursday night football, saying it's hypocritical of the NFL to promote player safety in other areas, only to require teams to play after only three days off. Sherman called Thursday night football a "poopfest" last season in The Player's Tribune and referred to it as "terrible" this week in an interview with ESPN.com.

He has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011.

Injuries piled up for the Seahawks on Thursday night. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (ankle) both left in the first half. Running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) left in the third quarter.