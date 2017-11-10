Richard Sherman leaves the field limping after tackling John Brown to the ground in the third quarter. (0:41)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will miss the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Thursday night's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Sherman exited the game in the third quarter and did not return. He says he expects to undergo surgery after swelling in the Achilles goes down in the next few days.

"No coming back from that until you get surgery," head coach Pete Carroll said, adding that Sherman "couldn't even walk" after leaving the game and standing on the sideline.

"He's been a bastion of consistency, competitiveness and toughness. We're going to miss the heck out of him."

Sherman said his Achilles has actually been bothering him all season and that he has tried to avoid making any drastic cuts. On the play in which he was hurt, Sherman said the defense was playing Cover 2 and that he was going for an interception.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman said his Achilles has been bothering him all season and that he thought "it would have gone eventually."

"I thought I could get the ball. Once it popped, just unfortunate," said Sherman, who was visibly emotional at times while addressing reporters. "One of those things that you have to play through for as long as you can. When it goes, it goes.

"I've put a lot of stress on it. Think it would have gone eventually."

In a text message to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Sherman later said, "I'm gonna be back with a vengeance."

Sherman was on Seattle's injury report last week because of his Achilles. He was listed as a non-participant all three days, though the team held walkthroughs and his participation was an estimation of what would have occurred in a normal practice.

Sherman has railed against Thursday night football, saying it's hypocritical of the NFL to promote player safety in other areas, only to require teams to play after only three days off. Sherman called Thursday night football a "poopfest" last season in The Player's Tribune and referred to it as "terrible" this week in an interview with ESPN.com.

He has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011.

Injuries piled up for the Seahawks on Thursday night. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring) and left tackle Duane Brown (ankle) both left in the first half. Running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) left in the third quarter.