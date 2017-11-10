The Seattle Seahawks could be scrutinized in the coming days for a possible violation of NFL policy Thursday night when quarterback Russell Wilson was sent off the field for a concussion check.

The episode occurred midway through the third quarter of the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, when Wilson absorbed a hit to the chin from linebacker Karlos Dansby. Wilson did not show any obvious signs of a concussion, but referee Walt Anderson invoked his right to send Wilson off the field for a test.

Editor's Picks Seahawks beat Cardinals despite a flurry of injuries and penalties Jimmy Graham and Russell Wilson connected for a pair of TDs as the Seahawks handled the Cards, but Seattle saw Richard Sherman and others leave early.

Seahawks' Sherman exits after injuring heel Seahawks CB Richard Sherman could be seen mouthing the words "tore my Achilles" to teammates on the sideline after he left in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Cardinals. 1 Related

The NFL concussion policy states that a player believed to have concussion symptoms cannot return to "practice or play" unless a team physician and an independent neurological consultant clear him. Teams can be fined if the league finds they did not follow protocol designed to ensure medical clearance before any player returns to the field.

This season, the league added a blue sideline tent to allow the initial test to be administered in private.

With backup Austin Davis in the game, NBC's broadcast showed Wilson running to the sideline and then sitting down in the area where the tent would be pulled over him. But Wilson got back up before medical officials had a chance to join him and then replaced Davis after one play.

Wilson was on the field for two more plays before the Seahawks punted. During the change of possession, Wilson again entered the tent and remained there for a longer period of time. He was on the field when the Seahawks regained possession.

The NFL investigates all credible reports of policy violations. Teams can be fined up to $150,000 for a first offense of violating the concussion protocol, according to a policy enacted jointly with the NFL Players Association in 2016. Team employees or medical team members involved would also be required to attend remedial education.