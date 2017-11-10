ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Greg Robinson experiment in Detroit has ended.

The Detroit Lions on Friday waived-injured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft -- and their starting left tackle to begin the season -- just weeks after he suffered an ankle injury and soon after Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Taylor Decker was "close" to returning.

The Lions traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams for Robinson in June after Decker suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery, knocking him out for at least half the season. Robinson beat out Cyrus Kouandjio and Storm Norton for the starting left tackle job and held on to it for the first six games of the year.

The Lions gave up a sixth-round pick to acquire former second overall pick Greg Robinson from the Rams in June. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Robinson, however, hurt his ankle in Week 6 against New Orleans and was replaced by Brian Mihalik, who has started the past two games for the Lions. With Mihalik, the offensive line improved in its protection of quarterback Matthew Stafford almost immediately.

Robinson had been working on the side and practiced Wednesday and Thursday this week on a limited basis. He has played in 52 career games, starting 48.

With Robinson being waived, that opens up a roster spot -- potentially for Decker to return. He was activated to practice last week and has participated every day so far. When Caldwell was asked about Decker's progression Friday, he said he was improving.

"He's doing well," Caldwell said. "He's been working and trying to simulate as much as we can, sort of game-like situations, and he's been doing those things well. So we got another day today, and we'll see. He's close."

When asked if Decker would play Sunday against Cleveland, Caldwell said, "We'll see," as he is interested in how Decker responds Saturday after Friday's practice.