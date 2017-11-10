GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Martellus Bennett disputes that the Green Bay Packers should have released him with the "failure to disclose a physical condition" designation.

The veteran tight end was cut on Wednesday and claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included a $6.3 million signing bonus in free agency. He played in just seven games for the Packers.

Editor's Picks Source: Bennett has torn rotator cuff, labrum Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, formerly of the Packers, has been playing with a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum.

Bennett used his Instagram Story -- the same avenue he used to post during the bye week that he was "pretty sure" he would retire after this season -- to tell his side of the story.

"The packers examined my shoulder on my visit March 10 and cleared it," he wrote. "They even gave me an xray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the Cowboys so I asked to have it checked out and we checked it. After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are ..."

Bennett, however, passed his physical with the Patriots on Friday and was on the practice field. Still, he posted that he wasn't happy that the Packers' longtime team physician Dr. Pat McKenzie allegedly encouraged him to play. McKenzie, however, has long been known as one of the most conservative doctors around the league.

"They tried to f--- me over," Bennett continued on his Instagram story. "Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his own a--. After trying to persuade me to play thru a major injury and choosing to get surgery.

"They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f----- it up playing for the @packers."

"Dr. McKenzie didn't make [me] feel safe and was pushing to play, which I thought was weird. Not that he was trying to get me to play thru it but the way he was saying things. I didn't trust him. So I got 3 other opinions from doctors who all said I need to get it fixed. So I decided to do that. And they decided to waive me the some bulls--- excuse. Failure [to] disclose.

"Every week we do a body evaluation sheet in the weight room and pretty much every week I circled my shoulder. I just kept playing but it got worse.

"During the bye week I got off anti inflammatories to clean my system and could really feel the pain. So I asked to examine it first day back in. And that's when we found out it was really f-- up."

"They knew.