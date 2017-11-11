The Detroit Lions on Saturday activated starting left tackle Taylor Decker and backup tackle Corey Robinson off the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve, respectively.

Decker has been practicing the past two weeks after missing the first half of the season following shoulder surgery for an injury suffered during a spring practice.

"When Deck's ready, Deck's going to play," Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. "There's a reason why he's here, a reason why we picked him where we picked him. He'll play when he's ready."

That time is apparently now, one day before the Lions face the winless Cleveland Browns.

Decker joked about the move in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Me being "activated" makes it sound like I'm some top secret government Frankenstein super robot project 😂😂 — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) November 11, 2017

The Lions have invested a lot in their offensive line over the past two years, drafting Decker in the first round in 2016 and left guard Graham Glasgow in the third round. This offseason, the Lions signed right guard T.J. Lang and right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency. Most of this was in an effort to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and help a sagging running game.

Stafford has been sacked 26 times this season, and the Lions are averaging 79.9 rushing yards per game -- 29th in the NFL.

With Decker out, the Lions used a combination of Brian Mihalik and Greg Robinson, whom the team waived Friday, at left tackle.

To make roster room, the Lions waived receiver Jace Billingsley.