Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is in Europe seeking treatment on his surgically repaired right shoulder, sources tell ESPN's Mike Wells and Chris Mortensen.

The Colts placed Luck on the injured reserve list Nov. 3, ending his season. The decision came after Luck visited with doctors to ask why he was still having soreness in his right shoulder. It also ended months of speculation about whether the quarterback would play this season after having surgery in January.

Luck practiced on Oct. 4 for the first of two times since December 2016. Then he practiced two more times before he was shut down and given a cortisone shot to see if the soreness would subside.

Colts GM Chris Ballard, as he has consistently said since April, will not put a timetable on Luck's return. That means there's no guarantee the quarterback will take part in offseason workouts in the spring.

Injuries have derailed what was a positive start to Luck's career. The Colts selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012 and he started every game during his first three seasons. The Colts went to the playoffs, including the AFC Championship Game in 2014, in each of those seasons.

Luck originally injured his shoulder during the 2015 season in Week 3 at Tennessee. He missed two games due to his shoulder and then missed the final seven games of that season due to a lacerated kidney. Luck missed a game last season with a concussion and all of this season with the shoulder.

Despite dealing with the shoulder injury that caused him to miss practice at times last season, Luck threw for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes.