ATLANTA -- Not only will the Dallas Cowboys will be without running back Ezekiel Elliott Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, but All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith will also miss the game because of a groin strain.

Smith was ruled out Saturday after he was officially listed as questionable on the injury report. Smith did not practice during the week and was unable to finish last week's win against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been playing through back tightness and a hip strain. This will be the fourth game Smith has missed the last two seasons because of injury.

Chaz Green, who opened the season as the starting left guard, will replace Smith in the starting lineup.

Smith's absence is not expected to be long with the NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles looming on Nov. 19.

Elliott will miss the game because of a suspension after a ruling in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not go his way on Thursday. Elliott will miss at least the next four games and in all likelihood the next six as he waits for another appeal hearing for a preliminary injunction on Dec. 1.

The Cowboys also ruled out tight end Geoff Swaim because of a knee injury that cropped up during practice on Thursday and kept him off the field on Friday. He could need arthroscopic surgery that could knock him out for a couple of weeks, but Swaim said Friday the injury was not to his ligaments.