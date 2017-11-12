Even though Vontae Davis will undergo groin surgery that it is expected to sideline him six to eight weeks, a handful of teams, including two involved in the playoff chase, already have reached out and expressed interest in signing the former Indianapolis Colts cornerback with the hope he can contribute in the playoffs, a source told ESPN.

Davis hasn't ruled out returning out this season and helping a team that advances to the postseason, but it is uncertain how quickly he will be able to bounce back from this week's groin surgery.

"It is a possibility," a source said of the chance that Davis plays again this season.

The Colts released Davis this past Thursday after he pursued a second medical opinion and decided to undergo the surgery.