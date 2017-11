The 49ers are targeting their Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks for Jimmy Garoppolo's debut as San Francisco's starting quarterback, a source told ESPN.

The 49ers have a bye next week after Sunday's home game against the New York Giants. They have six games remaining on their schedule after the Week 11 bye.

Garoppolo will serve as the backup to rookie C.J. Beathard for the second straight game this week against the Giants.