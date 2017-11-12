Biggest NFL injuries of Week 10

Max Kellerman explains that even with a healthy Richard Sherman, the Seahawks didn't have the offensive firepower to make a Super Bowl run. (1:11)

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 10:

Thursday

Richard Sherman, CB, Seattle Seahawks: Sherman exited the game in the third quarter of the Seahawks' win over the Cardinals and did not return, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Duane Brown, OT, Seattle Seahawks: Playing in just his second game for the Seahawks after a trade from the Texans, Brown left the game late in the second quarter against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury. He did not return, and Matt Tobin replaced him at left tackle.

Drew Stanton, QB, Arizona Cardinals: Stanton, playing in place of the injured Carson Palmer, sustained a knee sprain during the club's loss to the Seahawks, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen. He is expected to miss a week or two, and Blaine Gabbert will step in as the starter if Stanton cannot play in Week 11.