Tight end Martellus Bennett, claimed off waivers Thursday, is expected make his season debut with the New England Patriots on Sunday night, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Bennett was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, with the team using the "failure to disclose a physical condition" designation.

The veteran tight end disputes that the Packers didn't know about his shoulder injury, posting an Instagram story on Friday that detailed his side.

Despite the injury, Bennett passed his physical with the Patriots on Friday and was on the practice field.

Bennett was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos at Denver. NFL Network first reported that Bennett is expected to play.