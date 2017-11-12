CHICAGO -- The Green Bay Packers may have lost more key members of their offense to a significant injury.

Rookie running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's game against the Bears with a knee injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ty Montgomery, who began the season as the starting running back but lost the job after Jones emerged following Montgomery's rib injury, took over and scored the Packers' first touchdown on a 37-yard run -- the longest rushing touchdown of his career and the second-longest rush of his career overall. He has four 30-plus yard runs in his career, all against the Bears.

Montgomery was later ruled out for the game with a rib injury. Montgomery originally broke multiple ribs in the first meeting with the Bears on Sept. 28.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was carted off the field against the Bears with a knee injury Sunday. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Jones, who was a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, is the Packers' leading rusher this season and has two 100-yard rushing games since he became their primary back in Week 5.

Jones was taken off the field and carted to the locker room during the Packers' first drive. He had three carries for 12 yards on that drive.

The Packers are now down to just Jamaal Williams at halfback.

The Packers lost starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga to a torn ACL last week and have been without quarterback Aaron Rodgers since he broke his collarbone last month at Minnesota.