NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans because of contact with an official.

Burfict was in on a tackle of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was diving for the end zone on a run. The officials marked Mariota short of the touchdown, and shortly after, Burfict appeared to make contact with the official.

The down judge, Jeff Bergman, had a hand out to hold Burfict back from more back-and-forth with a Titans offensive lineman and Burfict knocked his hand away.

Two plays earlier, Burfict was called for a personal foul after hitting DeMarco Murray late out of bounds. Murray scored a rushing touchdown on the next play after Burfict's penalty and ejection for making contact with an official.

On his way out of the stadium, Burfict appeared to be jawing and flashing money gestures with his hands to the booing crowd. It was the first time Burfict has been ejected from a game in his career.

Burfict was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct earlier this season against the Steelers in Week 7. He has been fined $303,637 for on-field actions (outside of suspension money lost) in his career.

Given Burfict's lengthy history of on-field disciplinary issues, he could face additional punishment from the NFL.