CHICAGO -- Bears coach John Fox inadvertently gave the ball away when he challenged a potential touchdown by running back Benny Cunningham in the first half of Sunday's game against Green Bay.

At the 8:09 mark of the second quarter, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky hit Cunningham on a short screen pass that he turned upfield for 23 yards.

Cunningham tried to score on the play but was ruled out of bounds at the 2-yard line, even though he extended his arms and hit the pylon in the front corner of the end zone with the football around the same time his foot made contact with the ground.

Fox immediately challenged the play, arguing it should have been a touchdown since the ball hit the pylon prior to Cunningham's foot hitting out of bounds.

But upon further review, officials said Cunningham lost control of the football before it made contact with the pylon, and referee Tony Corrente ruled the play a touchback and awarded the ball to Green Bay at the 20-yard line.

The backfired challenge comes at a bad time for Fox, who is 12-28 since taking the Bears job in 2015.