DETROIT -- Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter with a right knee injury and will not return.

Collins was injured when he was tackled after an interception by offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Glasgow grabbed Collins around the shoulders and twisted Collins to the ground. As he did, Collins' knee was caught under Glasgow's body.

Collins immediately grabbed his knee on the field. He was able to walk to the locker room later in the quarter, but he was ruled out early in the second half.

Collins started the game with 26 tackles. The interception was his first. He missed three games this season with a concussion.

In the offseason, the Browns kept Collins off the free-agent market by signing him to a four-year, $50 million contract. The Browns acquired Collins from the Patriots last season via trade.