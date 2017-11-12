INDIANAPOLIS -- Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left Sunday's game against the Colts with a left leg injury and will not return.

Haden collided with a Colts offensive player late in the first quarter and was down on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for a few minutes. Haden walked off the field without a limp and went to the locker room.

Veteran Coty Sensabaugh replaced him in the lineup.

Haden, a former Cleveland Brown who signed a three-year, $27-million contract with the team in August, helped stabilize a much-improved secondary and second-ranked defense. The Steelers' secondary has given up two touchdown passes of 60 or more yards against Indianapolis.