ATLANTA -- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a concussion.

Freeman exited in the first quarter after taking a hit from Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens. The Falcons pulled a dizzy Freeman off the field, and then Freeman went to the locker room.

The Falcons had intended to get both Freeman and Tevin Coleman more involved in the running game. Freeman entered the contest leading the Falcons in rushing with 512 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 114 carries.

With Freeman out, the Falcons return to Coleman as the primary back with Terron Ward as the backup.