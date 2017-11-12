Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says he and RB Le'Veon Bell attempted to celebrate a touchdown by recreating the fight between Bengals WR A.J. Green and Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey with a positive twist. (0:36)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said Sunday's touchdown celebration with Le'Veon Bell re-enacted A.J. Green choking Jalen Ramsey, but it didn't go as planned.

"Terrible," said Smith-Schuster after the Steelers' 20-17 win over the Colts. "It's probably my worst one."

Bengals WR Green and Jaguars CB Ramsey were ejected from the Week 9 game after a scuffle left Ramsey in a Green chokehold.

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates his touchdown with Le'Veon Bell in the third quarter, and said later they were re-enacting A.J. Green's chokehold on Jalen Ramsey. AP Photo/AJ Mast

On Smith-Schuster's 7-yard score with 4:59 left in the third, Smith-Schuster waited for Bell to play the role of Green, coming from behind with a choke.

But Smith-Schuster said the pair had planned to put a positive spin on the fight.

"We were going to shake hands, hold hands walking off the field together," Smith-Schuster said. "We messed up. We didn't really rehearse. You can't really rehearse what's really going on."

The two did shake hands after the choke, but it didn't seem part of the routine.

Asked how Green, an AFC North rival, will respond to the gesture, Bell said, "I don't know, I guess we'll see."

Editor's Picks Steelers' Haden breaks fibula, out indefinitely Cornerback Joe Haden, who signed a three-year deal with Pittsburgh in August, left the Steelers' game against the Colts after injuring his leg in the first quarter. Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Haden broke his fibula and is out indefinitely.

Smith-Schuster cited the choke going viral as inspiration behind the decision. Other collaborative celebrations between Smith-Schuster and Bell include a game of hide-and-seek and a bench-press session. Both players keep celebration ideas in the notes sections of their iPhones.

Pittsburgh is 5-0 when Smith-Schuster gets a touchdown.

"We'll get back to it and get better next week for celebration," Smith-Schuster said.